2022 December 13 17:16

MAN wins contract from TORM to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels

MAN Energy Solutions has won a contract from Danish shipping company, TORM, to deliver its PrimeServ Assist digital service to 31 vessels in the TORM fleet, according to the company's release.

“Enabling immediate support to our crews is of highest priority in the digitalisation process TORM is presently engaged in. Digital Service will open the possibility of optimising the main engine performance, not only once a month but continuously, which eventually will lead to reduced CO2 emissions,” said Per S. Mølris, Head of Technical Decarbonization at TORM.

Stig Holm, Head of Marine & Power Digital Denmark, said: “This is yet another significant order that we have concluded within the digital sphere and which will contribute significantly to the further development of our services to the maritime industry. TORM has, over many decades, been a valuable customer for MAN Energy Solutions and the signing of this agreement just emphasises our close cooperation.”



PrimeServ Assist is a proactive service solution – based on the MAN CEON digital platform – that constantly monitors and evaluates all parameters affecting engine performance. With the extensive data set and the history of the customer’s engine at hand, MAN PrimeServ service engineers sitting in Remote Operating Centres detect anomalies before potential breakdowns and advise on how to keep operations at peak efficiency.



Founded in 1889 and based in Copenhagen, Denmark, TORM is a shipping company that owns and operates some 80 product tankers carrying such refined oil products as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha and diesel oil.