2022 December 13 16:42

The UAE President inaugurates Khalifa Port expansion

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, inaugurated Khalifa Port’s expansion - a major development project with a total investment of AED 4 billion, according to AD Ports's release.

The official inauguration of the expansion programme by the UAE President marks another major milestone in a year that has seen AD Ports Group list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADX), open new trade corridors, complete a series of major acquisitions, rapidly transform its business and portfolio of services, and build strong relations with existing and emerging trade partners for the UAE.

As part of the expansion, which includes the development of the port’s South Quay, Khalifa Port Logistics, and Abu Dhabi Terminals at a total investment of AED 4 billion, Khalifa Port has grown from 2.43 km2 to 8.63 km2, while its quay wall has been significantly extended from 2.3 kilometres to 12.5 kilometres. It now provides 21 berths and offers a range of bespoke services for key strategic industries, positioning it among the global elite of deep-water ports, with an estimated value of AED 20.4 billion.

The programme is set to make a major contribution to AD Port Group’s goal of increasing handling capacity at Khalifa Port by 2030 to 15 million TEUs per year, and general cargo handling capacity to 25 million tonnes.

Officially inaugurated by the late Sheikh Khalifa on 12.12.12, Khalifa Port was developed from a stretch of reclaimed land four kilometres out to sea and is now a major hub serving more than 25 container shipping lines with direct links to more than 70 international destinations. It has been ranked in the top five of the global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, and now hosts three of the world’s top four shipping operators, CSP COSCO, MSC and CMA CGM.

AD Ports Group has evolved into a significant driver of economic growth, contributing AED 152.8 billion to UAE GDP, representing 13% of the UAE’s non-oil GDP and creating approximately 373,500 jobs. It continues to attract foreign direct investment through economic cities and industrial zones managed by KEZAD Group and provides a broad range of digital services to enable trade and transport.