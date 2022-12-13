2022 December 13 11:24

Yilport Oslo & Ferrol to сonnect with new containerships service

The new service from Containerships will connect Yilport Oslo with Yilport Ferrol as well as ports located in Aarhus in Denmark, Helsingborg in Sweden, Gdynia in Poland, Rotterdam in The Netherlands, Tilbury in England as well as Bilbao in Spain, according to the company's release.

The short sea service allows for fast transit from Iberia to Scandinavia for fresh produce while offering a direct, sustainable connection between Scandinavia and Iberia.