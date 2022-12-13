2022 December 13 10:41

GTT receives its first order from Yangzijiang to design the tanks of two new LNG carriers

GTT has received its first order for the tank design of two LNGCs[1] from its new partner the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang, on behalf of a European ship owner, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these two vessels, which will each offer a cargo capacity of 175,000 m3. The tanks will be fitted with the MarkIII Flex membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2025 and the second quarter of 2026.