PortNews releases the Vodny Transport Dec 2022 issue

PortNews media group has published the newspaper of the Russian Chamber of Shipping for more than ten years



The December issue of The Vodny Transport (Water Transport) newspaper (No. 12-2022) is now available in electronic form on the portal Russian Shipping (part of the PortNews media group).



The issue contains preliminary results of navigation on the Russian Inland Waterways (IW), the results of the 2022 cruise season, materials contributed by author on the construction of the Arctic fleet, coverage of environmental sustainability issues and personnel training.



Viktor Rokhlin, who has worked for Sovcomflot for more than twenty years, and for a long time served as the company’s chief engineer, told Vodny Transport about how a modern system of technical supervision of ships was being formed in Russia.



The International Maritime Organization (IMO) at its Council meeting decided to establish International Day for Women in Maritime a year ago, in November 2021. So, for the first time the International Day for Women in Maritime was celebrated this year, on May 18. The Vodny Transport offers an interview with Elena, Vice-President for Branches and International Activities of the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, PhD in Education and one of the many thousands of the women working in the industry who received congratulations on this new holiday.



Since 2011, the PortNews media group has been publishing a newspaper on a monthly basis by order of the All-Russian Industry Association of Employers Russian Chamber of Shipping.



The branch newspaper Vodny Transport (media registration certificate No. FС77-35138) was founded in 1918. Over the years, the publication has developed along with domestic shipping. As an organ of the Ministry of the Navy of the USSR and the Ministry of the River Fleet of the RSFSR, The Vodny Transport objectively and timely covered the achievements and problems of the industry. Even in the harsh war years, the publication continued to remain at its post.



By decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR, in 1982, The Vodny Transport newspaper was awarded the Order of the Red Banner of Labor for its great contribution to the development and improvement of the industry.



The newspaper editions archive is available for free on the Russian Shipping website.