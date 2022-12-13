2022 December 13 09:56

All-new Norwegian Prima arrives to Port Canaveral for the first time

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced the arrival of the brand-new Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, Fla., which will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises through March 2023, according to NCL's release.

Norwegian Prima commences her first full season of voyages from the homeport of Port Canaveral, the second busiest cruise port in the world. This next milestone follows an extraordinary inaugural season which began when Norwegian Prima made history as the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. After her inaugural tour with voyages from New York; Galveston, Texas; and Miami, she finally arrives to the Space Coast.

On Dec.11, 2022, Norwegian Prima embarked on her first cruise from Port Canaveral, offering round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023, with calls to the tropical ports of Mexico, Jamaica, Honduras, and including visits to NCL’s exclusive resort-style destinations – Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, the Company’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.



Norwegian Prima is the first of six vessels in the Cruise Line’s Prima Class, the Brand's first new class of ships in nearly 10 years.