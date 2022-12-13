2022 December 13 09:44

MIISH will sponsor the 6th Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging Int’l Congress

The congress to be held February 15-16, 2023 in Moscow



Marine Engineering and Shipping (MIISH) will be among sponsors of the 6th International Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging". The company specializes in large offshore projects in accordance with the most stringent international requirements and standards. MIISH intends to pay considerable attention during the 2023 navigation season, to the dredging in the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and at seaports of other basins of the Russian Federation.



MIISH offers a full range of services for offshore projects from the planning phases (concept and feasibility study) to start-up and pre-commissioning of offshore and oil and gas projects. In addition, the company provides underwater engineering operations (-3 000 meters), using a fleet of underwater ROVs of various classes and purposes. The work is carried out by its own specialized fleet.



The Congress will take place on February 15-16, 2023 in the hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of the Russian Federation in Moscow. The organizers are IAA PortNews, the leading maritime sector’s media group, and The Hydrotechnika magazine. The Congress is supported by the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot), Rosatom State Corporation and FSUE Natsrybresurs.



The event combines the 9th International Forum of Dredging Companies (February 15, 2023) and the 6th Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Works Technical Conference (February 16, 2023). An exhibition will be held in the lobby. The congress webcast will be available. The event organizing committee will organize a reception of participants at the end of the congress first working day.



