2022 December 12 18:10

Port of Liepaja throughput in 11M’2022 rose by 9.5% Y-o-Y

Handling of grain rose by 14.5%, year-on-year

In January-November 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 9.5%, year-on-year, to 6.98 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 14.5% to 2.8 million tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 23.8% to 2 million tonnes, handling of building materials rose by 1.3% to 734.5 thousand tonnes.

Handling of oil products dropped by 32.3%, year-on-year, to 276.1 thousand tonnes.

In the reported period, the port serviced 81,800 passengers, twice as much as in the same period of the previous year. The port’s container throughput fell by 5%, year-on-year, to 11.3 thousand TEUs.

The number of calls fell by 2% to 1,479.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.