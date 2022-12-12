2022 December 12 18:27

Hong Kong welcomes first batch of Chilean cherry containers for the 2022/2023 season

This season’s first batch of Chilean Cherry containers for the South China market were discharged at Modern Terminals, a member of the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance, according to the company's release.

23 days after being loaded to the container vessel at Valparaiso in Chile, the containers arrived in Hong Kong where the unique HOT BOX arrangement offered by the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance facilitates immediate connection to trucks and barges, and transported to consumer markets in South China.

Containers picked up by truck or barge are then transported across the boundary to Mainland China and can arrive at the renowned Jiangnan Fruit Wholesale market in Guangzhou within hours after being offloaded at the Port of Hong Kong.

Osvaldo Alvarez, Consul General of Chile in Hong Kong said: “Chile is the world’s leading cherry exporter. Around 90% of Chile’s cherry export goes to China with South China being the largest consumer market for the popular fruit. Hong Kong plays an important role in our cherry exports acting as the main gateway for thousands of Chilean Cherry containers destined for the Mainland China market and the rest of Asia”.

With 8,000 reefer plugs available at the Hong Kong Seaport Alliance and connections to all over Asia, Hong Kong is the perfect hub for transhipment of Chilean Cherry containers to markets in the rest of Asia.



