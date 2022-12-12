2022 December 12 17:46

NOVATEK announced discovery of new gas condensate field on Gydan Peninsula

PAO NOVATEK announced that the Company’s subsidiary Arctic LNG 1 completed testing of the first prospecting well within the Bukharinskiy license area adjacent to the Company’s Trekhbugorniy license area in the Gydan Peninsula. The work discovered a new gas condensate field, which was confirmed by the relevant opinion from the State Reserves Commission.

The discovered field was named after Viktor Girya, an outstanding geologist. He was among those who founded NOVATEK, making a significant contribution to the exploration and development of the Company’s vast natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons reserves in Yamal and Gydan.

The new field is estimated to hold recoverable reserves of 52 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 2 million tons of liquids under the Russian reserve reporting standards. With this discovery, the Company will expand its resource base in the Gydan Peninsula with the view to subsequently putting the field into efficient production under the development of its prospective projects.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.