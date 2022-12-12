2022 December 12 17:22

KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier - Yonhap

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has bagged a 91.5 billion-won (US$69.8 million) order to build one liquefied petroleum gas carrier for an Oceanian shipper, according to Yonhap.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., an affiliate of South Korea's top shipbuilder, will build the vessel in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver it to the undisclosed shipping company in the first half of 2025, KSOE said in a statement.

KSOE has clinched $23.09 billion worth of orders to construct 193 ships so far this year, or 132.4 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.

KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.