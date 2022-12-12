2022 December 12 16:35

Provaris obtains world first "Design Approval" for compressed hydrogen career from ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), has reviewed, verified, and approved the design of Provaris’ 26,000m 3 H2Neo compressed hydrogen (H2) carrier, the first of its kind to receive this level of approval, according to the company's release.

Completion of the extensive Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and approval milestone were achieved on time and under budget. Approval allows shipbuilders to provide firm quotations for the construction of a fleet of H2Neo Carriers.

Provaris focus now moves to shipyard selection with world-leading ship broker Clarksons engaged to conclude a global shipyard identification and selection process in early 2023.

Design approval maintains first-mover status for compressed H2 to deliver bulk-scale marine storage and transport solutions for the hydrogen industry, with the target to execute shipbuilding contracts for the H2Neo in late 2023 and commence large-scale hydrogen shipping in 2026.

ABS approval for the H2Neo Carrier confirms that the design approach to compressed hydrogen ships is sound and will allow to also progress the development of larger 120,000m 3 H2Max carrier and hydrogen storage barges, to provide additional capability and capacity to fulfil the expected strong future demand for hydrogen.

In October 2020, Provaris launched an ambitious program to develop a compressed H2 carrier, and in 2021 ABS awarded Provaris with an Approval in Principle (AiP) for two classes of green compressed hydrogen (GH2) carriers, namely the H2Neo (26,000m 3 ) and the H2Max (120,000m 3 capacity). Provaris is taking the H2Neo through to construction-ready status in 2023.

Provaris Energy Ltd is the developer of integrated compressed hydrogen projects for export to regional markets.