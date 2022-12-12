2022 December 12 14:02

Wartsila drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center

The technology group Wartsila’s ongoing project partnership with the Mӕrsk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has been further strengthened with the company signing as an official Mission Ambassador.

The not-for-profit research and development center is aimed at accelerating the transition towards a net-zero future for the maritime industry. Together with partners, the Center drives and facilitates the development and implementation of new technologies.



Wartsila has earlier worked as a project partner with the Center in the NoGAPS project to develop a Nordic-based concept for an ammonia-powered gas carrier vessel. The ship would both transport ammonia as cargo, and utilise ammonia as a zero-emissions fuel.

The company continues this work in the follow-up NoGAPS 2 project where the current objective is to develop the ship design for this vessel. An initial design package is expected to be finalised within 2022.

Globally, 100,000 commercial vessels consume around 300 million tons of fuel every year, making shipping accountable for around 3% of global carbon emissions. The Center is committed to driving sustainable decarbonisation of the maritime industry by 2050 through collaboration, applied research and regulatory reform.



Wartsila is one of the global leaders in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.