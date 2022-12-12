2022 December 12 13:36

AEM-Technologies shipped accumulator tanks for Akkuyu NPP in Turkey

It will be transported by the Baltic Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean for over 8 thousand km

Izhora branch of AEM-Technologies (a machine-building division of Rosatom’s Atomenergomash) has shipped the accumulator tank intended for Power Unit No.2 of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey. According to AEM-Technologies, it has shipped a total of eight tanks to Turkey.

Each tank has a diameter of 4.2 m, length of 11 m, weight of 80 tonnes. The equipment will be transported for over 8 thousand km across the Baltic Sea, the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.

Akkuyu NPP located in Turkey is the world's first project in the nuclear industry, implemented according to the BOO (“build-own-operate”) model. The project includes four power units with Russian VVER-type reactors of generation "3+" with increased safety and improved technical and economic characteristics. The design and construction of the object is carried out by the Engineering Division of the State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. The capacity of each NPP power unit will be 1200 MW.

Under the terms of the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Turkey, commissioning of the first NPP power unit is to take place within 7 years after all permits and licenses for construction of the unit have been obtained. Considering a construction license for Unit No.1 was granted in 2018, this term means to be 2025. At the same time, the project participants are making every effort to complete the construction of the first power unit in 2023, the anniversary year for the Republic of Turkey, and provide readiness for the beginning of start-up tests.

AEM-Technologies, JSC is the largest manufacturing company within the structure of Atomenergomash, JSC, a machine-building division of State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom. Nowadays, it is one of the leading Russian companies in the field of power engineering and the only Russian company with a full production cycle: from its own production of metallurgical billets to finished high-tech oversized products with the ability to ship worldwide. The structure of AEM-technologies, JSC includes an engineering center staffed with experienced designers and process engineers in St. Petersburg and four production branches: Izhora and AEM-Special Steels Braches in Saint Petersburg, Atommash Branch in Volgodonsk and Petrozavodskmash Branch in Petrozavodsk

