2022 December 12 13:23

MOL to introduce trial use of Starlink satellite communication service onboard ocean-going vessels

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Marlink AS to start trial use of the satellite communication service Starlink, offerred by Space Exploration Technologies Corp.(SpaceX), on MOL-operated ships.

Starlink's constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) enable much lower latency and higher-capacity communications than traditional satellites, and Marlink offers the services for maritime application with established satellite communication and Starlink.

This could enhance operating safety through various technological methods of ship-shore communications and dramatically improve onboard life for seafarers with high-speed communication. MOL expedites to verify the effectiveness and operability of this new offshore communication technology and in parallel develops innovative work process for leading the better maritime future.

MOL will further promote the digital transformation of the maritime industry by utilizing low latency and high-capacity satellite communication services at sea, where the communication environment lags far behind by now than on land.



MOL Group will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting responses to sustainability issues, which are identified as social issues that must be addressed as priorities through its business.



