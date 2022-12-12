2022 December 12 12:17

Specialists of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg and SMM Group loaded components of portal crane Ibis onto ship bound for India

Specialists of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg (a company of Port One Group) and SMM Group have loaded components of portal crane Ibis onto a ship bound for India, according to Port One Group.

Ibis will be the first crane of Russian origin in India.

In 2020, SMM Group outplayed two Indian bidders in an international tender for a supply of a single-boom portal crane with lifting capacity of up to 10 tonnes and boom reach of up to 45 meters intended for Cochin Shipyard.

A customer in India will get portal crane Ibis intended for assembling of sections and equipment in the course of shipbuilding as well as for moving break-bulk cargo.

In 2023, SMM Group is set to build up supplies of heavy-duty hoisting equipment to India and to strengthen its position in the South-Asia market.

SMM Group is one of Russia’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty hoisting equipment for ports, transport terminals, shipyards and industrial enterprises.

Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC (a company of Port One Group) is one of the largest stevedores providing services on handling all types of dry cargo within Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The Company operates modern multipurpose terminals for handling general and bulk cargoes as well as dedicated terminals.

Port One is a holding integrating Russia’s leading stevedore and logistic companies. Port One Group comprises Port One JSC, Transportation Assets Management LLC, Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC, Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC, Universal Handling Company LLC, Tuapse Sea Commercial Port JSC, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC, Universal Forwarder LLC, Universal Forwarding Company Ltd, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC and TK Convey Plus JSC.