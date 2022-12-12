2022 December 12 11:12

DEME Offshore to install the foundations for another offshore wind farm in Scotland

After the successful completion of Moray East for Ocean Winds in 2020, DEME announce that it will be back in the Moray Firth installing the foundations for another offshore wind farm in Scotland, according to the company's release.

Moray West is the second major project undertaken for Ocean Winds, which is leading the development, and represents a sizeable contract for DEME. DEME Offshore’s scope includes the installation of monopile foundations and transition pieces.

In an industry breakthrough, this challenging project will be the first time XXL monopiles will be installed in the winter period, and DEME will deploy its double-staged, motion compensated pile gripper. Moray West will also be the first time a vibro-hammer is being utilised for the XXL monopiles to overcome weaker soil layers.

As well as the XXL monopiles and transition pieces, DEME will perform the bolting and grouting works for the monopile/transition piece connections.



The revolutionary floating DP3 offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’ is set to install the monopiles and jack-up ‘Apollo’ will be deployed for the installation of transition pieces. DEME’s expertise regarding this exceptionally challenging project will be combined with its high-tech fleet and specialised equipment, to ensure that the installation campaigns in 2023-2024 can be carried out efficiently.

Moray West is set to make a vital contribution to Scotland’s renewable energy and climate change targets, supplying low-carbon electricity to approximately 640,000 homes.

DEME Offshore has been awarded the contract from Moray West, which is principally owned by Ocean Winds, an international company dedicated to offshore wind and created by two energy utility companies, EDP Renewables and ENGIE. A small minority stake is held by UAB Ignitis Renewables.

A sizeable contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 50-150 million.