2022 December 12 10:40

A. P. Moller - Mærsk A/S announces planned CEO transition

Vincent Clerc, currently CEO of the company’s Ocean & Logistics business, will succeed as CEO of Maersk effective January 1st, 2023, according to the company's release.

Soren Skou has contributed to Maersk’s development over almost forty years, of which eleven years as CEO for Maersk Tankers, four years as CEO for Maersk Line and close to seven years as CEO for Maersk.

Since 2019, Vincent Clerc has been the CEO of Maersk Ocean & Logistics.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in 130 countries, and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels, and assets as well as new fuels.