2022 December 12 10:49

New multipurpose ship joins Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line

Image source: Algoritm Grupp

New ship moored at the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region will make several voyages between MSCC Bronka and the port of Baltiysk, ferry operator Algoritm Grupp wrote in its Telegram channel.

Ship particulars: LOA - 141 m, BOA – 16.9 m; capacity - 240 TEU; deadweight – 8,144 t.

The first voyage is intended for shipment of empty containers to MSCC Bronka.

In summer, Lithuania notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

According to Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov the number of ships delivering cargo to the Kaliningrad Region has surged from 2 in the beginning of the year to 18 by November. The Kaliningrad Region Governor earlier estimated the demand of seaborne transit links with the exclave at 22 ships of the Marshall Rokossovsky type.

In September 2022, RF Government approved allocation of RUB 1.37 billion from the Reserve Fund to the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) for subsidizing of cargo transportation to the Kaliningrad Region by sea this year. By early November 2022, the agency held two competitions to select companies to be provided with subsidies. The winners were Sovfracht JSC and FSUE Rosmorport.

In January-November 2022, turnover of Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line reached almost 1.8 million tonnes.