2022 December 11 13:02

Port Canaveral welcomes home Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas

Radiance-class cruise ship is the fourth vessel in the Royal Caribbean fleet to be homeported at the Port



Port Canaveral recently marked the arrival of Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas to her new homeport for the 2022-2023 winter season. The deployment of the Radiance-class ship marks the fourth Royal Caribbean asset to be homeported at Port Canaveral.



“We are thrilled to have Jewel of the Seas at Port Canaveral and very excited to welcome her as our fourth Royal Caribbean International homeported ship,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port CEO. “Our partners at RCI have entrusted us with some of their most valuable assets and we couldn’t be more proud.”



In keeping with tradition, Port executives presented Jewel of the Seas Capt. Trond Holm with a plaque commemorating the cruise ship’s first visit to Port Canaveral.



RCI’s Jewel of the Seas offers six- and eight-night sailings from Port Canaveral for popular itineraries to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean, The Bahamas, and includes stops at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.



The 962 foot, 90,000-ton ship has a guest capacity of approximately 2,700 passengers. She joins three other Royal Caribbean International cruise ships homeported at Port Canaveral – the world’s largest cruise ship Wonder of the Seas, the ever-popular Independence of the Seas and the amped-up Mariner of the Seas.