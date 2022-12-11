2022 December 11 12:07

Russian oligarch’s yacht seized in Sardinia has disappeared from port - The Guardian

The 22-metre vessel, owned by billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, was last seen at the Italian island in summer



A luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch that was supposedly seized under EU sanctions mysteriously disappeared from a port on the Italian island of Sardinia this summer, The Guardian reports.



The 22-metre Aldabra is owned by Dmitry Mazepin, the billionaire owner of a mineral fertiliser company and father of the former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin.



The vessel, said to be worth between €700,000 (£605,000) and €1m, was docked at Olbia port and seized in March when Mazepin was named on the sanctions list in the weeks following the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



It remained there until June, when the yacht disappeared hours before it was officially confirmed as belonging to Mazepin.



Police said Mazepin hired a foreign company, which in turn hired a Sardinian captain to move the yacht away from Italy.



An investigation led by Carlo Lazzari, group commander at Olbia’s finance police, found the yacht made a stopover at the small port of Biserta in Tunisia, but its current whereabouts is unknown.



Police said Mazepin, the company involved in organising the sailing and the captain, who claimed he did not know the ship belonged to the oligarch, each face fines of up to €500,000 for illegally removing the vessel from Italy.



It is the first case in Italy of a Russian with assets frozen in the country who has managed to dodge the EU sanctions.



A villa in Sardinia owned by Mazepin is also among the Russian-owned assets frozen across the island, a favourite destination for oligarchs before the war in Ukraine. Mazepin bought the villa, called Rocky Ram, from Carlo De Benedetti, an Italian businessman and former owner of La Repubblica newspaper.



A €600,000 luxury car built to withstand bullets and explosives, belonging to Alisher Usmanov, a former shareholder in Arsenal football club, is also among the assets seized in Sardinia.