  • Home
  • News
  • Development of a multipurpose luxury tourist and research submarine - Brodosplit
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 11 10:23

    Development of a multipurpose luxury tourist and research submarine - Brodosplit

    The development of a multi-purpose luxury tourist and research submarine continues, so model tests were carried out in the pools of the Brodarski institut-Jadranbrod

    The tests were carried out under the supervision of the project partner, Marine and Energy Solutions DIV d.o.o., also the company that designed the submarine, and with the presence of the academic project partner of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture, University of Zagreb.

    The goal of this project is to research and develop a multi-purpose tourist and research submarine with electric drive for accommodation of up to 50 people, operational diving depth of up to 50 m.  

    The project holder is SHIPYARD OF SPECIAL FACILITIES Ltd., and the other partners in the project are; Marine and Energy Solutions DIV Ltd., BRODOSPLIT, joint-stock company, DIV GROUP Ltd. and Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture, University of Zagreb.

    The purpose of the project is to research and develop a functional innovative product, a multipurpose submarine, the placement and commercialization of that product on the world market with the purpose of strengthening the market position of the shipyard of special facilities based on submarine construction technology, and the restoration of the long-acquired knowledge of designing and building submarines that was lost in the last 25 years.

    The innovative product is planned to include the following functions:

    Sightseeing under the sea for tourist purposes,
    Providing opportunities for underwater research to all people,
    The solution of the interior space as a space of interactive communication of persons inside the building with the exterior space,
    Providing the possibility of expanding the tourist offer with a unique multifunctional facility.    
    The submarine will be able to be easily adapted to the needs of archeological, geological, mareological and biological research with the purpose of scientific and applied research of the undersea for larger groups of researchers. The research activities of the submarine, depending on the need, can be carried out either as observation or for the purpose of collecting data and samples using built-in devices and sensors.

    With this project, the shipyard of special facilities responds to the need of the world market for submarines for multipurpose use, which at the same time can serve tourists and researchers using electric propulsion, primarily for the sake of environmental protection and sustainable development.

    Work on the project began in July 2020. Project is founded by European Union under the Operational Programme Competitiveness and cohesion, through the Call of 'Increasing the development of new products and services arising from research and development activities (IRI) - phase II.“

    Brodosplit JSC is a member of the DIV Group and is at the head of group of companies with a long and bright tradition. Brodosplit is one of the most famous European shipyards. The main activity is the construction of all types of merchant and passenger vessels and some types of specific purpose vessels, as well as complex steel constructions. Workshops and slipways of Brodosplit cover an area of 560.000 m2 with a total of 110.000 m2 of buildings. There are four completely equipped slipways with numerous machines, an abundance of equipment, means, and facilities, with the potential to build 300 meters long and 50 meters wide vessels.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 11

10:23 Development of a multipurpose luxury tourist and research submarine - Brodosplit

2022 December 10

14:19 Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Nagoya strengthen relationship via cooperation agreement
13:09 Performance Shipping Inc. announces new loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. to partially finance the acquisition of M/T P. Long Beach
11:33 ABS explores future of cutting-edge maritime tech in broad-reaching report
09:52 State says ‘yes’ to $175 million to upgrade Oakland Seaport gateway

2022 December 9

18:21 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:06 Temasek's PSA considers multi-billion dollar exit from Hutchison - Reuters
17:44 Throughput of Russian seaports in 11M’2022 climbed by 0.6% YoY to 768.2 million tonnes
17:26 Port of Vancouver tests biofuel bunkers - Ship & Bunker
17:06 DSME unionists vote for wage and collective bargaining agreement - BusinessKorea
16:48 Onezhsky Shipyard launches crab catching ship Kapitan Yegorov
16:31 Fincantieri delivers the third of four ships which Virgin Voyages
16:09 Twenty oil tankers halted near Istanbul in insurance dispute - Reuters
15:45 China eases anti-covid measures for seafarers and port workers - Seatrade Maritime News
15:24 More LNG carrier orders anticipated next year - BusinessKorea
15:24 Shipyards of Russia’s North-West region note continued demand for construction of civil ships — Bank of Russia
15:02 IG P&I Clubs warns of the risks of using multiple ship to ship transfers to mix the origin of the cargo under “the price cap”
14:42 TotalEnergies withdraws the representatives of the company from the board of PAO Novatek
14:41 Russian Prosecutor General's Office files new lawsuit regarding FESCO shares — media
14:35 MAN Energy Solutions enters innovation partnership with Anglo-Eastern
14:13 Solstad awarded five-year contracts for two PSVs
13:02 Spot rates out of Far East almost 2000 USD cheaper per FEU than long-term rates - Xeneta
12:45 FuelEU Maritime can do more to accelerate early action for shipping decarbonisation - World Shipping Council
12:44 Norebo to have Arctic krill vessel built abroad
12:19 MacGregor receives two large orders for heavy-duty cranes and electric transloading cranes
11:35 ZIM starts new feeder service between Poti Port and Istanbul
11:30 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-November 2022 rose by 10% YoY
10:58 DP World and Puntland Government sign construction agreement to upgrade Port of Bosaso
10:21 Transocean announces $1.04 bln in contract awards for two ultra-deepwater drillships
10:06 Programme for construction of ships under Baimsky GOK project to be approved in mid-2023
10:01 Maersk Tankers’ Intermediate pool attracts new partner
09:45 Prosafe signs contract with Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel
09:28 RF Government allocates RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub

2022 December 8

18:37 Port of Melbourne reaches next stage in remediation of Swanson Dock West
18:07 APM Terminals in Nigeria announces management changes
18:00 Contracts for construction of 5th and 6th icebreakers of Project 22220 may be signed in December 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
17:44 Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop ammonia FSRU - BusinessKorea
17:39 Academy of Industry Markets welcomes to LNG Market online course
17:34 CMA CGM may double methanol-fuelled boxship order - Ship & Bunker
17:22 Stockholm Norvik Port starts new train service
17:16 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 11M'2022 increased by 32% YoY to 13.3 million tonnes
16:50 NSR fleet of icebreakers to number 17 units by 2030 and 22 units by 2035 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
16:47 Terminal operators upgrade rail-shortsea connection at Rotterdam
16:27 Plan for NSR development until 2035 foresees creation of container shipping fleet numbering 9 containerships of Russian transit operator
16:05 OOCL presents 2023 OCEAN Alliance products
15:28 Oil tankers with P&I club insurance piled up at The Bosphorus Strait
15:25 Oboronlogistics to continue acting as cargo agent for two ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
14:46 Total dividends paid by CPC-R this year to exceed RUB 66 billion
14:23 TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala complete transaction for stake in Masdar Clean Energy Powerhouse
14:03 BCG and ABS combine expertise to support marine and offshore decarbonization
13:43 Tallink takes delivery of ferry MyStar
13:28 SCZONE signs 7 MoUs for green fuel production
13:02 Shekou Container Terminals implements Portchain Connect
12:43 Equinor wins commercial-scale offshore wind lease in California
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2022
11:58 Sevmorput is about to complete its second subsidized voyage from the Far East to Saint-Petersburg with 46-pct loading
10:55 Eurochem is ready to transfer its ammonia shipment terminal from Estonia to Russia
10:09 INTERCARGO issues statement on IMO decarbonisation measures
09:42 ADNOC creates Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth vertical
09:30 New anchorage in Ust-Luga seaport is intended for ship-to-ship transshipment of fuel