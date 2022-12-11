2022 December 11 10:23

Development of a multipurpose luxury tourist and research submarine - Brodosplit

The development of a multi-purpose luxury tourist and research submarine continues, so model tests were carried out in the pools of the Brodarski institut-Jadranbrod



The tests were carried out under the supervision of the project partner, Marine and Energy Solutions DIV d.o.o., also the company that designed the submarine, and with the presence of the academic project partner of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture, University of Zagreb.



The goal of this project is to research and develop a multi-purpose tourist and research submarine with electric drive for accommodation of up to 50 people, operational diving depth of up to 50 m.



The project holder is SHIPYARD OF SPECIAL FACILITIES Ltd., and the other partners in the project are; Marine and Energy Solutions DIV Ltd., BRODOSPLIT, joint-stock company, DIV GROUP Ltd. and Faculty of Mechanical Engineering and Naval Architecture, University of Zagreb.



The purpose of the project is to research and develop a functional innovative product, a multipurpose submarine, the placement and commercialization of that product on the world market with the purpose of strengthening the market position of the shipyard of special facilities based on submarine construction technology, and the restoration of the long-acquired knowledge of designing and building submarines that was lost in the last 25 years.



The innovative product is planned to include the following functions:



Sightseeing under the sea for tourist purposes,

Providing opportunities for underwater research to all people,

The solution of the interior space as a space of interactive communication of persons inside the building with the exterior space,

Providing the possibility of expanding the tourist offer with a unique multifunctional facility.

The submarine will be able to be easily adapted to the needs of archeological, geological, mareological and biological research with the purpose of scientific and applied research of the undersea for larger groups of researchers. The research activities of the submarine, depending on the need, can be carried out either as observation or for the purpose of collecting data and samples using built-in devices and sensors.



With this project, the shipyard of special facilities responds to the need of the world market for submarines for multipurpose use, which at the same time can serve tourists and researchers using electric propulsion, primarily for the sake of environmental protection and sustainable development.



Work on the project began in July 2020. Project is founded by European Union under the Operational Programme Competitiveness and cohesion, through the Call of 'Increasing the development of new products and services arising from research and development activities (IRI) - phase II.“



Brodosplit JSC is a member of the DIV Group and is at the head of group of companies with a long and bright tradition. Brodosplit is one of the most famous European shipyards. The main activity is the construction of all types of merchant and passenger vessels and some types of specific purpose vessels, as well as complex steel constructions. Workshops and slipways of Brodosplit cover an area of 560.000 m2 with a total of 110.000 m2 of buildings. There are four completely equipped slipways with numerous machines, an abundance of equipment, means, and facilities, with the potential to build 300 meters long and 50 meters wide vessels.