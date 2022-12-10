2022 December 10 14:19

Port of Antwerp-Bruges and Nagoya strengthen relationship via cooperation agreement

This agreement is a perpetuation of a relationship between the ports that dates back to 1988 and has already been renewed in 2013

As part of the princely economic mission to Japan, the ports of Antwerp-Zeebrugge and Nagoya have signed a renewed cooperation agreement to further expand their trade relations and deepen their collaboration.



Port of Antwerp-Bruges is participating in the princely economic mission to Japan this week. Japan is a leading country in the automotive sector, with the port of Nagoya as a major car port hub, while Zeebrugge is considered the gateway for vehicles in Europe.



In this context, a Sisterport/Partnership Agreement was signed on December 7 by Jacques Vandermeiren, CEO Port of Antwerp-Bruges, and Yuji Kamata, Executive Vice President of Port of Nagoya. This agreement is a perpetuation of a long, fruitful relationship between the ports that dates back to 1988 and has already been renewed in 2013.



Annick De Ridder, Vice-Mayor of the City of Antwerp and president of Port of Antwerp-Bruges commented: "Japan plays a leading role in the automotive sector and the Port of Nagoya is Japan's largest export port for cars. In turn, our Port of Antwerp-Bruges is the world's largest Ro-Ro port and the most important European import port for cars. An intensive cooperation between these two ports is therefore economically very interesting. Moreover, both ports share the same great ambitions when it comes to energy transition. So the official ratification of the 'sister port' is a powerful signal for both the unified port and the Port of Nagoya and the economies they both serve."