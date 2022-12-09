-
2022 December 9 18:21
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- ASOP expects throughput of Russian seaports to grow by 3-5% in 2023
- Additional measures on protection of oil terminals undertaken in the south of Russia – Dmitry Peskov
- Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects, awarded by Russian Railways
- OSR plan approved based on drill results in CPC Marine Terminal water area
- Marine Rescue Service completed construction of passenger ferry complex in Chukotka
- Nakhodka Port to apply ‘dry fog’ dust suppression system when unloading railway cars
- Rosneft-Vancor built a berth on the Yenisey under Vostok Oil project
- Eurochem is ready to transfer its ammonia shipment terminal from Estonia to Russia
- Shortage of fish storing facilities in the Far East estimated at 800 thousand tonnes in the high fishing season
Shipping and Logistics
- Tectonic changes are underway in the global shipping market: freight rates for containers are falling, those for tankers on the rise
- Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 commenced operation in the Kara Sea
- FSUE Rosmorport has summed up the results of the competition for providing agency services on attraction and transportation of passengers and cargoes by ferries between the ports of Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad until 2024
- Ships certified by RINA and Bureau Veritas to be accepted for operation in navigation season 2022-2023
- Volga Basin’s cargo traffic fell by 6.5% to 38.7 million tonnes this navigation season
- Reduced rates for cargo transportation between Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad come into effect on December 15
- Trade turnover between Russia and China in 11M’22 rose by 32% YoY to $172.41 billion
- Problem of shipping containerized cargo from the Far East ports has been solved
- Russian Railways and Railway of Turmenistan organize regular container service on eastern route of North-South ITC
- Oboronlogistics to continue acting as cargo agent for two ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
- Russia starts preparing for IMSAS inspections of IMO
- Sevmorput is about to complete its second subsidized voyage from the Far East to Saint-Petersburg with 46-pct loading
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- RF Agriculture Ministry suggests reducing risks of crab catchers construction schedules
- Order portfolio under phase 2 of investment quotas programme exceeds 70 fishing ships including up to 35 crab catchers
- Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch two passenger catamarans of Project 04580, Kotlin, in spring 2023
- Belogorodskaya Shipyard lays down R/V Vikenty Zaitsev of Project TSK.550
- Shipyards of Russia’s North-West region note continued demand for construction of civil ships — Bank of Russia
- Onezhsky Shipyard launches crab catching ship Kapitan Yegorov
