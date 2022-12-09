2022 December 9 17:26

Port of Vancouver tests biofuel bunkers - Ship & Bunker

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in Canada is testing biofuel bunkers on some ships as part of a new initiative looking into alternative fuels as a means of decarbonising the port, according to Ship & Bunker.

The port authority and the Province of British Columbia have each committed $1.5 million in funding to test low-emission technologies, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.

As part of the initiative the organisation plans to test the use of 100% biodiesel on commercial Vancouver is seeking to eliminate port-related carbon emissions by 2050.