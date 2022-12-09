-
2022 December 9 17:26
Port of Vancouver tests biofuel bunkers - Ship & Bunker
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in Canada is testing biofuel bunkers on some ships as part of a new initiative looking into alternative fuels as a means of decarbonising the port, according to Ship & Bunker.
The port authority and the Province of British Columbia have each committed $1.5 million in funding to test low-emission technologies, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.
As part of the initiative the organisation plans to test the use of 100% biodiesel on commercial Vancouver is seeking to eliminate port-related carbon emissions by 2050.
Другие новости по темам: Port of Vancouver, alternative fuels
2022 December 9
2022 December 8
2022 December 7
|18:27
|SBTi launches world-first roadmap for net-zero shipping by 2040
|18:09
|IPEM expects Russian Railways' network loading to fall by 4% this year
|17:44
|NYK conducts successful demonstration of new cargo hold monitoring system featuring IoT sensors