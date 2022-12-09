  • Home
  • 2022 December 9 17:26

    Port of Vancouver tests biofuel bunkers - Ship & Bunker

    The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority in Canada is testing biofuel bunkers on some ships as part of a new initiative looking into alternative fuels as a means of decarbonising the port, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The port authority and the Province of British Columbia have each committed $1.5 million in funding to test low-emission technologies, the port authority said in a statement on its website this week.

    As part of the initiative the organisation plans to test the use of 100% biodiesel on commercial Vancouver is seeking to eliminate port-related carbon emissions by 2050.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Vancouver, alternative fuels  


2022 December 9

