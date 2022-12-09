2022 December 9 14:35

MAN Energy Solutions enters innovation partnership with Anglo-Eastern

MAN Energy Solutions and Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Ltd. recently signed a cooperation agreement regarding a so-called ‘Innovation Partnership’, according to the company's release. Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will – on an ongoing basis – exchange data and knowledge regarding the daily operation of engines, engine performance and maintenance, testing of digital products, development and creation of software, algorithms, and APIs, among other areas.



The agreement is scheduled to run for a minimum of two years and the partners have agreed to meet every two months, beginning with a workshop on innovation in Copenhagen in December 2022.



Anglo-Eastern is a global provider of independent ship management services, with 650 vessels under full technical management, and over 250 under crew management. The group has nearly 50 years of experience and engages in all areas of ship management, crew management, and technical services for vessels of all types and sizes.