2022 December 9 12:44

Norebo to have Arctic krill vessel built abroad

Russia does not produce engines for large fishing ships or equipment for onboard fish processing

Norebo is going to have Arctic krill vessel built abroad, Sergey Sennikov, Deputy Director for International Activities and Public Relations at Norebo Managing Company, member of Norebo Group BoD, said at the XII International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”.

“We have a project on construction of a specialized ship involving the most advanced technologies available today... The construction has been suspended ... it will be built not in Russia since there is no shipyard to build it in Russia, all of them are loaded with orders ... But we plan to resume this activity, to take up production of Arctic krill,” said Sergey Sennikov.

When speaking about the general construction of fishing ships in Russia, Sergey Sennikov emphasized the absence of favorable financing schemes and absence of ship components production. Russia does not produce engines for large fishing ships or equipment for onboard fish processing. Sergey Sennikov believes that international cooperation with friendly countries is needed to organize manufacture of the required equipment.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group incorporates fishing companies based in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia, fish processing factories, a logistics center, cargo terminal Seroglazka and ship repair facilities in Kamchatka. From 2022, Norebo has been investing in the development of its shipbuilding company in the Leningrad Region. The group’s fleet numbers over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The holding’s transport company is engaged in fish products transportation by refrigerated ships. As of today, Norebo employs over 3,500 people. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.