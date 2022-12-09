2022 December 9 12:19

MacGregor receives two large orders for heavy-duty cranes and electric transloading cranes

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has been selected to supply heavy-duty cranes for a total of ten floating crane barges to be built by PT Karya Teknik Utama at their shipyard in Indonesia, according to the company's release.

The orders were booked into Cargotec’s 2022 Q3 and Q4 order intake. The barges are scheduled to be delivered from the second quarter of 2023, until the third quarter of 2024.

The orders consist of ten heavy-duty cranes, some of them including a foundation and a pedestal. The cranes are designed for 1,800,000 load cycles and are equipped with a mechanical grab to ensure optimal performance and turnover. Two of the ordered cranes will be the first electric transloading cranes of the TCE type to be produced and delivered to the customer.

PT Karya Teknik Utama has chosen MacGregor to supply the cranes thanks to the good and long relationship established during the years of cooperation and to the capacity and endurance of the cranes.

