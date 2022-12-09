  The version for the print
  • 2022 December 9 11:35

    ZIM starts new feeder service between Poti Port and Istanbul

    This month, APM Terminals Poti welcomed the maiden call of the new Poti Turkiye Feeder (PTF) service from shipping line ZIM. This new direct service expands its offering between Turkey and Georgia, according to APM Terminals release.

    The 925 TEU Contship Joy will operate between Turkish ports and Poti Port every 12-14 days. Established in 1945, Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM is one of the world's leading shipping companies, operating in every part of the globe.

    APM Terminals Poti serves as a global gateway for trade in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as operating as a hub for trade between Europe and Central Asia. With on-dock rail connections and direct connections to the region's road and rail networks, the port is connected to all key cities in Georgia, the greater Caucasus region and Central Asia. This new service expands Poti’s global connectivity even further via Zim’s worldwide network.

2022 December 9

15:24 Shipyards of Russia’s North-West region note continued demand for construction of civil ships — Bank of Russia
15:02 IG P&I Clubs warns of the risks of using multiple ship to ship transfers to mix the origin of the cargo under “the price cap”
14:42 TotalEnergies withdraws the representatives of the company from the board of PAO Novatek
14:41 Russian Prosecutor General's Office files new lawsuit regarding FESCO shares — media
14:35 MAN Energy Solutions enters innovation partnership with Anglo-Eastern
14:13 Solstad awarded five-year contracts for two PSVs
13:02 Spot rates out of Far East almost 2000 USD cheaper per FEU than long-term rates - Xeneta
12:45 FuelEU Maritime can do more to accelerate early action for shipping decarbonisation - World Shipping Council
12:44 Norebo to have Arctic krill vessel built abroad
12:19 MacGregor receives two large orders for heavy-duty cranes and electric transloading cranes
11:35 ZIM starts new feeder service between Poti Port and Istanbul
11:30 Russia’s largest floating dock arrives at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda
10:58 DP World and Puntland Government sign construction agreement to upgrade Port of Bosaso
10:21 Transocean announces $1.04 bln in contract awards for two ultra-deepwater drillships
10:06 Programme for construction of ships under Baimsky GOK project to be approved in mid-2023
10:01 Maersk Tankers’ Intermediate pool attracts new partner
09:45 Prosafe signs contract with Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel
09:28 RF Government allocates RUB 37.7 billion for the comprehensive development of Murmansk Transport Hub

2022 December 8

18:37 Port of Melbourne reaches next stage in remediation of Swanson Dock West
18:07 APM Terminals in Nigeria announces management changes
18:00 Contracts for construction of 5th and 6th icebreakers of Project 22220 may be signed in December 2022 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
17:44 Hyundai Heavy Industries to develop ammonia FSRU - BusinessKorea
17:39 Academy of Industry Markets welcomes to LNG Market online course
17:34 CMA CGM may double methanol-fuelled boxship order - Ship & Bunker
17:22 Stockholm Norvik Port starts new train service
17:16 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 11M'2022 increased by 32% YoY to 13.3 million tonnes
16:50 NSR fleet of icebreakers to number 17 units by 2030 and 22 units by 2035 – Vyacheslav Ruksha
16:47 Terminal operators upgrade rail-shortsea connection at Rotterdam
16:27 Plan for NSR development until 2035 foresees creation of container shipping fleet numbering 9 containerships of Russian transit operator
16:05 OOCL presents 2023 OCEAN Alliance products
15:28 Oil tankers with P&I club insurance piled up at The Bosphorus Strait
15:25 Oboronlogistics to continue acting as cargo agent for two ferries operating on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line
14:46 Total dividends paid by CPC-R this year to exceed RUB 66 billion
14:23 TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala complete transaction for stake in Masdar Clean Energy Powerhouse
14:03 BCG and ABS combine expertise to support marine and offshore decarbonization
13:43 Tallink takes delivery of ferry MyStar
13:28 SCZONE signs 7 MoUs for green fuel production
13:02 Shekou Container Terminals implements Portchain Connect
12:43 Equinor wins commercial-scale offshore wind lease in California
12:31 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 49, 2022
11:58 Sevmorput is about to complete its second subsidized voyage from the Far East to Saint-Petersburg with 46-pct loading
10:55 Eurochem is ready to transfer its ammonia shipment terminal from Estonia to Russia
10:09 INTERCARGO issues statement on IMO decarbonisation measures
09:42 ADNOC creates Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth vertical
09:30 New anchorage in Ust-Luga seaport is intended for ship-to-ship transshipment of fuel
09:22 AD Ports signs collaboration agreement with Africa Finance Corporation
08:27 CMA CGM to upgrade its Zanzibar Feeder service

2022 December 7

18:27 SBTi launches world-first roadmap for net-zero shipping by 2040
18:09 IPEM expects Russian Railways' network loading to fall by 4% this year
17:44 NYK conducts successful demonstration of new cargo hold monitoring system featuring IoT sensors
17:23 Sempra Infrastructure announces agreement with ENGIE for supply of U.S. LNG from Port Arthur LNG Phase 1
17:16 ASOP expects throughput of Russian seaports to grow by 3-5% in 2023
16:47 The major shipping lines post an operating profit of USD 122bn in Jan-Sept 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:30 Market players report idle time of ships in the Far East ports of Russia of up to three months
15:45 Oil exports from Russia in the first 11 months of 2022 increased by +11.2% to 199.4 mln tonnes
15:33 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in November 2022 rose 1.8 times YoY
14:45 LR certifies DriX uncrewed surface vessel
14:31 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 11M’22 rose by 32% YoY to $172.41 billion
14:02 Russian coal exports up after EU loosens curbs - Bloomberg
13:34 GPA approves a plan to renovate the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal