2022 December 9 11:35

ZIM starts new feeder service between Poti Port and Istanbul

This month, APM Terminals Poti welcomed the maiden call of the new Poti Turkiye Feeder (PTF) service from shipping line ZIM. This new direct service expands its offering between Turkey and Georgia, according to APM Terminals release.

The 925 TEU Contship Joy will operate between Turkish ports and Poti Port every 12-14 days. Established in 1945, Israeli cargo shipping company ZIM is one of the world's leading shipping companies, operating in every part of the globe.

APM Terminals Poti serves as a global gateway for trade in Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as operating as a hub for trade between Europe and Central Asia. With on-dock rail connections and direct connections to the region's road and rail networks, the port is connected to all key cities in Georgia, the greater Caucasus region and Central Asia. This new service expands Poti’s global connectivity even further via Zim’s worldwide network.



