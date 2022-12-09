2022 December 9 11:30

Russia’s largest floating dock arrives at Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda

Image source: Rosmorrechflot

The dock is delivered to Chazhma Bay from the Chinese port of Qingdao

On 8 December 2022, new floating dock PD-100, one of the largest in the world (100 thousand tonnes in capacity), arrived at the port of Vladivostok. Russia’s largest floating dock intended for Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) is transported from the Chinese port of Qingdao, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

After registration in Vladivostok, the transportation of the dock continued. On 9 December 2022, PD-100 was delivered to Strelok Bay from where it will be placed in Chazhma Bay with the assistance of six tugs.

Particulars of PD-100: LOA — 351.4 m; BOA — 95.5 m; height — 30.5 m; displacement — 92.6 thousand tonnes.

The Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. At the moment, the Shipyard's order portfolio numbers 39 vessels (59 vessels including options). The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

Related links:

Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda>>>>

Photos from Rosmorrechflot website