2022 December 9 10:58

DP World and Puntland Government sign construction agreement to upgrade Port of Bosaso

DP World and Somalia’s Government of Puntland, has signed a construction agreement for expansion and upgrade work at the Port of Bosaso, according to the company's release.

The 12-month project, which is expected to start in early 2023, will include the development of a 150-metre quay, as well as repairs to the current 215-metre quay. Other infrastructure will include the development of a new 3000 square metre container yard, and a 4000 square metre container stripping yard. The gate area to the port will also be upgraded to improve access control.

Once complete, the port will be able to handle container vessels and attract more direct calls from feeder ships from Dubai and other regional hubs. It will also become an important hub for dhow transport serving the Somali coast.





