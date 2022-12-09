2022 December 9 10:01

Maersk Tankers’ Intermediate pool attracts new partner

Maersk Tankers’ Intermediate pool is delivering strong earnings and attracting new partners. The latest addition – and the third new partner to join in the past year – is Argentina-based Bahia Grande and its vessel, the Ayane, according to the company's release.

Maersk Tankers’ Intermediate pool is trading its ships globally, transporting a vast range of products, including clean petroleum products (CPP), dirty petroleum products (DPP), and vegetable oils and easy chemicals (IMO). Most pools in the Intermediate segment trade in one region, but Maersk Tankers’ pool has built its global position on an ability to move the fleet to those markets with the highest demand for tanker trade. It is therefore less exposed to fluctuations in individual markets.

When it assesses that the timing is right, Maersk Tankers moves ships between regions.

Maersk Tankers entered the Intermediate segment in the early 2000s and acquired the Swedish shipowner Broström in 2009. Following the acquisition, the company operated its Intermediate vessels under the Broström brand, largely in Northwest Europe. Today, Maersk Tankers manages around 20 vessels for seven different owners in its Intermediate pool.



Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world. Maersk Tankers employs approximately 300 employees in Denmark, Singapore, India and the U.S. and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.