2022 December 9 09:45

Prosafe signs contract with Petrobras for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel

Prosafe has signed a contract with Petróleo Brasileiro SA (‘Petrobras’) for the provision of the Safe Zephyrus semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The contract has a firm period commitment of 650 days and an early commencement date of 1 May 2023 has been agreed. The contract value is approximately USD 73 million (equivalent to USD 112,500 per day).

The Safe Zephyrus is one of the world’s most advanced and versatile accommodation vessels, complying with stringent rules in both UK and Norway and with a strong focus on reducing emissions by optimising the engine load. The Safe Zephyrus will commence mobilisation to Brazil soon after conclusion of her current contract in the North Sea mid-December 2022. Certain contract and regulatory compliance scopes will be performed en-route to ensure an efficient contract commencement.



Prosafe is an owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels.