2022 December 9 10:06

Programme for construction of ships under Baimsky GOK project to be approved in mid-2023

Designing of the new port in the Chaunskaya Bay has been completed

The programme for construction of ships under the Baimsky Mining and Processing Plant (Baimsky GOK) project being implemented in the Chukotka Autonomous Region is to be approved in the middle of 2023, Georgy Fotin, General Director of Baimskaya GDK, told IAA PortNews having not revealed the programme details.

When speaking about the project’s transport component, he said the designing of the new port in the Chaunskaya Bay had been completed. “Baimskaya GDK will build a new terminal in the Chaunskaya Bay. We have completed the design,” said Georgy Fotin.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, a terminal for shipment of Baimsky GOK with annual capacity of up to 2 million tonnes would be built at Cape Nagleynyn by 2025. Baimsky mining and processing plant (Baimsky GOK) is to be launched in 2026. Baimskaya Area is one of the world's largest undeveloped gold and copper deposits. The Baimskaya resources are estimated at 23 million tonnes of copper and 2,000 tonnes of gold (64.3 million ounces). Baimskaya GDK holds a license till 2033.

To ensure power supply to the Baimsky project, 4 floating power units have been contracted with the construction to be completed by 2027. According to earlier reports, three ice class bulkers of 38,000dwt each are needed for the project. Ships of Arc5-Arc7 class are supposed to transport 1.4 million tonnes of ore concentrate per year.