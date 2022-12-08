2022 December 8 18:37

Port of Melbourne reaches next stage in remediation of Swanson Dock West

Port of Melbourne has reached a further milestone in its ongoing investment in the long-term future of landside port infrastructure, with the awarding of a contract for Stage 1 of the Swanson Dock West remediation project, according to the company's release.

Under the contract, McConnell Dowell will complete Stage 1 of the Swanson Dock West Remediation Project which includes the remediation and upgrade of the existing wharf structure.

Swanson Dock West International Container Terminal currently has a three-berth operation. Port of Melbourne’s three-stage program has been developed to enable it to maintain a two-berth operation for the duration of the works.

Swanson Dock West is a critical International Container Terminal comprising of a 944-metre wharf with three container-handling berths, which were constructed in several stages between the 1960s and 1980s.