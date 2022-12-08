2022 December 8 18:07

APM Terminals in Nigeria announces management changes

Effective 1st January 2023, Frederik Klinke assumes the role of Country Managing Director, Nigeria at APM Terminals, taking over from Klaus Holm Laursen, who moves to a position of Head of Joint Ventures, Africa and Europe, according to the company's release.

Frederik Klinke is Danish and has been with A.P. Moller - Maersk since 2006. He past roles include Chief Financial Officer of APM Terminals Tangier and Suez Canal Container Terminal in Port Said, as well as Managing Director of Douala International Terminal (DIT). Most recently, he held the role of Regional Head of Finance for Africa & Middle East, prior to becoming Head of Joint Ventures, Africa & Europe. In his new role, Fredrik will be based in Lagos.



Frederik Klinke replaces Klaus Holm Laursen, who has been the Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria since 2020, when the country structure was introduces, combining the organisations of the two terminals in Apapa (APM Terminals Apapa) and Onne (WACT).