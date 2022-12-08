2022 December 8 17:22

Stockholm Norvik Port starts new train service

In January a new train service will operate five departures a week between Stockholm Norvik Port and the Eskilstuna Intermodal Terminal. This railway link will connect Stockholm Norvik to a larger railway network, offering customers more sustainable and cost-effective transport solutions.

Train service operator TX Logistik will introduce a new train service in January 2023, with five departures each week between Stockholm Norvik Port and the Eskilstuna Intermodal Terminal. This means that Stockholm Norvik Port can offer a range of sustainable transport solutions, with closer connections to important central warehouse storage in Eskilstuna.



Stockholm Norvik Port is a new RoRo and container port that has more destinations to choose between than any other port on the Swedish east coast. The short approach lanes and efficient transport connections make Stockholm Norvik an important logistics hub in the Greater Stockholm area.



Stockholm Norvik Port is a modern port with an infrastructure to meet market demands for increased frequency and capacity on the rail network. A 4,400 metre-long industrial railway branch line links Stockholm Norvik to Sweden’s national railway network.



Starting in April, the Nordic railway company Cargonet, which operates goods trains in Sweden and Norway, will add services from the Eskilstuna Intermodal Terminal that will enable direct transport links to Oslo and the entire Nordic market.



Stockholm Norvik Port opened in 2020 and is an important hub for sustainable intermodal transport. The container terminal at the port is run by Hutchison Ports, one of the world’s largest container terminal operators, with 53 ports in 27 countries. The RoRo terminal is operated by Ports of Stockholm.