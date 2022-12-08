2022 December 8 16:27

Plan for NSR development until 2035 foresees creation of container shipping fleet numbering 9 containerships of Russian transit operator

Rosatom is a single operator of the Northern Sea Route

Plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route until 2035 foresees the creation of a container shipping fleet numbering 9 container ships of Russian transit operator, Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic said at the XII International Forum “Arctic: Today and the Future”. That fleet can be built in cooperation with foreign shipyards, he said when answering the question of IAA PortNews.

“The priority is always given to Russian shipyards but we think that the approach (to this issue – Ed.) should be flexible since the scale of ice-class fleet needed to carry 200 million tonnes in early 2030s suggests that no country has industry sufficient for coping with such an order. We will do that in cooperation with friendly countries,” Aleksey Chekunkov told IAA PortNews.

In August 2022, RF Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035. The plan includes over 150 activities with he total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

The Northern Sea Route is the shortest water way between the European part of Russia and the Far East. Its length between the Kara Gate and the Provideniya Bay is about 5,600 km.

According to earlier statements, private investors are expected to inject around 15.6 trillion rubles in the development of investment projects forming the cargo base of the Northern Sea Route by 2035, which will ensure an increase in gross product by 28.5 trillion rubles and tax revenues in the amount of 16.3 trillion rubles at all levels of the budget system of the Russian Federation.

