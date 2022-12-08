2022 December 8 14:46

Total dividends paid by CPC-R this year to exceed RUB 66 billion

In accordance with CPC-R Shareholders Meeting’ Resolution the Caspian Pipeline Consortium will pay its next tranche of dividends to the Company’s Shareholders on 27-30 December 2022. 23.27 billion rubles will be distributed among the Consortium’s participants subject to the requirements of the withholding tax legislation of the Russian Federation. Hence, the total dividends paid by CPC-R this year will amount to 66.09 billion rubles.

As a reminder: CPC Finance Policy provides for quarterly accrual of dividends on the Company shares. Payout amount basis is determined by the Company’s profit less CAPEX and OPEX, as well as any existing new major projects.

As a note, the Russian Federation President’s Decree No. 95 dated 05 March 2022 established a temporary procedure for fulfillment by residents of their credit, loan and financial instruments liabilities to foreign lenders related to hostile foreign states, the list of which was approved by the RF Government’s Resolution. Such liabilities shall be settled in Rubles through a type C bank account to be opened by a foreign lender in its name with a Russian credit institution recommended by the resident.

Decree No. 95 authorized the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Russia to issue permits to residents to fulfill the aforesaid liabilities directly in a foreign currency in accordance with the previous procedure, i.e., without using the type C bank accounts.

CPC foreign Shareholders may receive dividends in foreign currencies without using the type C accounts, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals, following the established procedure.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM) that allow to load tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.

CPC Shareholders: Federal Agency for State Property Management represented by Transneft (trust management) – 24%, CPC Company – 7%, KazmunayGas – 19%, Kazakhstan Pipeline Ventures LLC – 1.75%, Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company – 15%, LUKARCO B.V. - 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company– 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited– 7.5%, BG Overseas Holding Limited– 2%, Eni International N.A. N.V. S.ar.l. – 2% and Oryx Caspian Pipeline LLC – 1.75%.