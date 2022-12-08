2022 December 8 13:43

Tallink takes delivery of ferry MyStar

At the delivery ceremony held at the Rauma Marine Constructions’ shipyard, in Rauma, Finland, Tallink Grupp took the delivery of the newest member and the brand-new flagship of the company’s fleet, fast ferry MyStar, according to the company's release.

The most modern vessel on the Baltic Sea, MyStar will set course for its home port, the Old City Harbour, Port of Tallinn, this Friday.



The first commercial voyage of the most technologically advanced and energy efficient fast ferry on the Baltic Sea, MyStar will take place on 13 December 2022, departing from Tallinn to Helsinki at 13.30 local time



The construction of Tallink Grupp’s new shuttle vessel MyStar started in April 2020.

The most technologically advanced and energy efficient vessel in Tallink’s fleet, MyStar is 212.4 metres long and has capacity to carry 2800 passengers. The ship’s five 8-cylinder dual-fuel main engines are capable of running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine diesel fuel. The vessel is using diesel-electric propulsion combined with fixed pitch propellers giving the best efficiency. MyStar comes equipped with Shore-to-Ship power solution and Smart Car deck solution. The vessel has design speed of up to 27 knots and will join company’s vessels Megastar and Star on the company’s Tallinn-Helsinki shuttle service route.



AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger and cargo transport services in the northern Baltic Sea region. The company’s fleet consists of 15 vessels and the company operates various routes under the brands of Tallink and Silja Line. Tallink Grupp’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.