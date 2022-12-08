2022 December 8 13:02

Shekou Container Terminals implements Portchain Connect

Portchain announced today that Shekou Container Terminals will join the Portchain Connect network. Shekou Container Terminals will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain Connect enables Shekou Container Terminals to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counter propose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.



Portchain Connect streamlines the flow of schedule data to shorten the time to align the berthing window. The platform allows terminals and carriers to share and receive quality data and reduce delays in information transmission. Portchain Connect provides users with an easy-to-use overview of all their vessel calls and ensures theys can securely transfer berthing information, remove the costs associated with manual non-digitised communication and align on berthing windows to improve schedule reliability.

Portchain is the provider of berth alignment solutions for container terminals and carriers. Portchain works with container carriers and terminal operators to create sustainable win-win solutions to improve operational efficiency for container shipping. Founded in 2017 and based in Copenhagen, Portchain works on a global scale serving container terminals and carriers across Europe, Asia, North America, South America and Africa.



Shekou Container Terminals Limited (SCT) was incorporated in 1989 and was the first professional container terminal operated in Shenzhen. It is strategically located at the estuary of the Pearl River in Western Shenzhen and is backing up by the “World Factory” which is the most economically vibrant region in Pearl River Delta. SCT is a major transportation gateway for both International and domestic cargo in and out of South China. SCT is handling over 80 weekly international liner services that call at major ports in the Americas, Europe, Mediterranean Sea, Southeast Asia, North Asia, Middle East, South Afraid and Australia etc. Capitalizing on its geographical advantages, SCT has allied with Chiwan Container Terminal launching the South China Shuttle Services to connect international cargoes for customers and ports in the Pearl River Delta with Western Shenzhen, which is the most cost-elective, convenient and environmental trans-shipment mode.