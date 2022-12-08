2022 December 8 11:58

Sevmorput is about to complete its second subsidized voyage from the Far East to Saint-Petersburg with 46-pct loading

Image source:

Ministry for the Development of the Russian FE and Arctic

Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput is about to complete the second subsidized voyage between the ports of the North-West and the Far East. The ship is currently in the Kara Sea heading for Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, according to the Telegram channel of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.

The loading of Sevmorput for its second voyage reached 90% (90 export containers, cement, portal cranes, vehicles). For its voyage to Saint-Petersburg the ship is 46% loaded (44 containers with Kamchatka fish, 46 import containers, general cargo).

RF Government started subsidizing cargo transportation between the ports of Saint-Petersburg, Murmansk and the Far East region in 2022. RUB 560 million will be allocated for that purpose annually. A total of RUB 7.84 billion is foreseen under the Northern Sea Route Development Plan until 2035. Rosatom and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic are responsible for organization of the voyages.

In May 2022, FSUE Atomflot was announced the winner of the competition to select a company for subsidized coastwise cargo transportation. Two round voyages starting in ports of Russia’s European part were planned for 2022. Nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput completed transition from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Murmansk on August 11. It was the first subsidized coastwise cargo transportation on Saint-Petersburg – Murmansk – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Murmansk route. On October 9, the ship left for the second voyage. The ship arrived at Vostochny Port on October 30 and left the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky for Saint-Petersburg on November 17.

According to Rosatom, the ship’s loading for its second voyage reached 90% versus just 10% of the first one.

The nuclear-powered container ship “Sevmorput” (named after the Northern Sea Route) was built at Kerch based Zaliv Shipyard in 1988. The Sevmorput is intended for transportation of cargo to the remote northern areas. The ship can break through continuous field ice of up to 1 meter thick at a speed of about two knots and carry some 36,000 tonnes of cargo.

