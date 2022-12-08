2022 December 8 09:30

New anchorage in Ust-Luga seaport is intended for ship-to-ship transshipment of fuel

The anchorage is to be used for transshipment of liquid hydrocarbons, petrol and diesel fuel

Compulsory Regulations in Ust-Luga seaport (Leningrad Region) have been amended in compliance with the Order of RF Transport Ministry dated 6 September 2022 (No354). The amendments relate to the creation of a new anchorage, No11А, intended for ships involved in operations on ship-to-ship transshipment of cargo. The anchorage is to be used for transshipment of liquid hydrocarbons, petrol and diesel fuel, says FSUE Rosmorport.

The depth at the anchorage is 23 meters. It also includes a quarantine ground for ships subject to containment measures undertaken by the sanitary inspectorate of Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights.

According to the RF Transport Ministry’s Order the Compulsory Regulations in Ust-Luga seaportare valid until 1 March 2026.

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. It is the largest multipurpose port in the Baltic Sea, the second largest in Russia and one of five largest ports in Europe. The port’s terminals and production facilities handle over 20 types of cargo. Throughput capacity of the terminals is 120.88 million tonnes per year. In 2021, the port of Ust-Luga handled 109.37 million tonnes, up 7%, year-on-year.