2022 December 7 18:09

IPEM expects Russian Railways' network loading to fall by 4% this year

In 2023, it is expected to fall by up to 4.8%

Russian Railways' network loading is expected to see a decrease of up to 4%, year-on-year, Vladimir Savchuk, Head of the Railway Transport Research Department at the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM), said at the 20th international conference “Market of Transport Services: Interaction and Partnership”.

According to the speaker, the company’s November dynamics was lower than the average annual trend with December expected to show further decrease. The increase of internal transportation of 3.7% did not offset the fall of exports (7.8%) although accounted for 64.9% of the market. The flow of cargo bound for the North-West fell by 13.3%, for the South – rose by 7.8%, for the East – rose by 4.7%.

According to the expert, in January-November Russian Railways carried 1.1 billion tonnes of cargo including 323.2 million tonnes of coal, 197 million tonnes of crude oil and petroleum products, 123.8 million tonnes construction cargo, 106.2 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore, 60.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal, 55.4 million tonnes of fertilizers, 23.5 million tonnes of cement and 21.3 million tonnes of grain. The expert notes mixed dynamics and share various prospects for the coming period.

