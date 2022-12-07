2022 December 7 17:44

NYK conducts successful demonstration of new cargo hold monitoring system featuring IoT sensors

On December 5, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. (NBP), and MTI Co., Ltd. (MTI) completed a 35-day experiment using IoT sensors to measure the holds of dry bulk vessels, effectively confirming the effectiveness of the system in actual voyages, according to the company's release.



The three companies have developed a new system that does not require any construction work on the vessel. The new system is a comprehensive management system for reducing the risk of damage to cargo. It features 24-hour remote monitoring and data collection of the holds of dry bulk vessels, analyses of past data, and visualization of cargo-damage risks based on predictions of future conditions.

IoT sensors using LPWA wireless communication technology can be used to monitor the transport environment, such as temperature and humidity in the hold, and the sensors can be remotely monitored in real time from the ship's bridge during the voyage. In addition, the system has a function to notify the crew with alarms or other means if it observes data that could cause damage to the cargo. Furthermore, sensors monitoring temperature and humidity can be replaced to monitor acceleration, water leakage, illumination, CO (carbon monoxide), etc. By accumulating this data, it will be possible to predict conditions based on past data analysis, which is expected to further improve the quality of transport.

The experiment conducted this time was an operational experiment of 24-hour remote monitoring and data collection in the hold.

With the cooperation of Nippon Steel Corporation, temperature and humidity sensors were installed in the holds of Global Mirai, a steel carrier bound for Mexico, and data was collected. The data was then transmitted to the ship's bridge, and the status of the holds was monitored from a dedicated PC. In the future, we intend to increase the number of vessels equipped with the system, accumulate more data, and analyze it.



