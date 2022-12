2022 December 8 08:27

CMA CGM to upgrade its Zanzibar Feeder service

CMA CGM enhanced its Zanzibar Feeder connecting Kenya with the island of Zanzibar (Tanzania).

As from now and until further notice, a second vessel m/v ONEGO BORA fully operated by CMA CGM will be added to the service, providing extra capacity and improving the frequency, with following rotation: Mombasa - Zanzibar - Mombasa.