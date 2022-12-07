2022 December 7 17:16

ASOP expects throughput of Russian seaports to grow by 3-5% in 2023

In 2022, throughput of Russian seaports is expected to remain flat, year-on-year

In 2023, throughput of Russian seaports may grow by 3-5%, year-on-year, thanks to the development of the North-South corridor and recovery of the North-West direction, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Serik Zhusupov, Executive Director of Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP), as saying at the 20th international conference “Market of Transport Services”.

According to the speaker, throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 is expected to remain flat, year-on-year. “We have seen redistribution between the basins, a certain fall in the North-West basin, primarily in the container segment. A slight decrease was also seen in the Caspian basin although it has certain prospects associated with the development of the North-South corridor and we will probably see positive dynamics by the end of the year. Throughput of the Far East basin remained flat with major problems in the Eastern Polygon,” he said emphasizing that despite the international problems “implementation of earlier announced investment projects continues in all basins and the compliance with all the requests for handling of foreign, transit and coastal cargo are met”.

Serik Zhusupov says throughput of Russian seaports will to grow by 3-5% in 2023 because “certain routes will stabilize, new opportunities for loading the North-West region will appear and measures for debottlenecking of sea transport logistics will be undertaken”. When reporting on the coastal cargo turnover he said that “it makes over 25 million tonnes including 17 million tonnes caried by IWW transport and about 7 million tonnes – by seaborne transport”.

