2022 December 7 16:30

Market players report idle time of ships in the Far East ports of Russia of up to three months

Unloading onto railways at the port of Vladivostok take 20-25 days

Average idle time of ships in the Far East ports of Russia is about two weeks but some ships are idle for almost three months already, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Natalia Khan, Director of the Multimodal Transportation Department, STS Logistics, as saying at the international conference “Market of Transport Services: Interaction and Partnership”.

“The first to be handled are the ships of FESCO, TransContainer (FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, TransContainer is an asset of Delo Group which controls Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company at port Vostochny - Ed.). Among the greatest problems is the absence of coordinated work between the sea lines and port terminals. There are some lines with ships waiting up to three months ... they cannot leave for, let’s say Busan, for being unloaded and they cannot make calls since port terminals do not accept them with no approval of calls made in advance ... Partial unloading is undertaken sometimes. For example, a ship operating on the Real Shipping line had part of its cargo unloaded and is now waiting for unloading of the second part,” said the expert.

According to Natalia Khan, Unloading onto railways at the port of Vladivostok take 20-25 days, at VSC terminal — up to two weeks.

The expert believes that organization of a sea line between China and the North-West ports with transshipment in a friendly country could be a solution allowing for unloading of the Far East ports.

