Oil exports from Russia in the first 11 months of 2022 increased by +11.2% to 199.4 mln tonnes

  • 2022 December 7 15:45

    Oil exports from Russia in the first 11 months of 2022 increased by +11.2% y-o-y to 199.4 mln tonnes, slightly below the 206.6 mln t in the same period of 2019, according to Banchero Costa weekly report and vessels tracking data from Refinitif.

    “2022 has turned out to be a very positive year for crude oil trade, despite the surging oil prices and risks of economic recession”, - report states.

    In the first 11 months of 2022, global crude oil loadings were up +8.6% y- o-y at 1,865.7 mln tonnes, excluding all cabotage trade, according to vessels tracking data from Refinitiv.
    This was well above the 1,718.3 mln tonnes in Jan-Nov 2021, but slightly below the 1,926.9 mln tonnes in the same period of 2019.

    Exports from Saudi Arabia are up +17.7% y-o-y to 332.3 mln tonnes in Jan-Nov 2022, above pre-Covid levels.
    Seaborne shipments from other AG countries are also up by +10.4% y-o- y to 471.0 mln tonnes in the same period, but still below pre-Covid levels.
    From the USA, exports surged by +24.6% y-o-y to 149.8 mln t this year.
    From West Africa, however, volumes are down -3.3% y-o-y to 154.6 mln t.
    From the North Sea, exports are also down by -1.7% y-o-y to 98.4 mln tonnes in Jan-Nov 2022.

    In terms of demand, seaborne imports into the European Union (27) increased by +12.5% y-o-y to 412.0 mln t in Jan-Nov 2022.

    Imports to India also surged +11.5% y-o-y to 203.7 mln t in the same period.
    Imports to China, however, declined by -5.2% y-o-y to 390.5 mln t, the lowest level since 2018.

 News for a day...
2022 December 7

18:27 SBTi launches world-first roadmap for net-zero shipping by 2040
18:09 IPEM expects Russian Railways' network loading to fall by 4% this year
17:44 NYK conducts successful demonstration of new cargo hold monitoring system featuring IoT sensors
17:23 Sempra Infrastructure announces agreement with ENGIE for supply of U.S. LNG from Port Arthur LNG Phase 1
17:16 ASOP expects throughput of Russian seaports to grow by 3-5% in 2023
16:47 The major shipping lines post an operating profit of USD 122bn in Jan-Sept 2022 - Sea-Intelligence
16:30 Market players report idle time of ships in the Far East ports of Russia of up to three months
15:33 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in November 2022 rose 1.8 times YoY
14:45 LR certifies DriX uncrewed surface vessel
14:31 Trade turnover between Russia and China in 11M’22 rose by 32% YoY to $172.41 billion
14:02 Russian coal exports up after EU loosens curbs - Bloomberg
13:34 GPA approves a plan to renovate the docks at the Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal
13:29 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 11M’2022 rose by 3.4% YoY
13:04 OSR plan approved based on drill results in CPC Marine Terminal water area
12:40 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 11M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
12:17 Number of containers with Chinese goods delivered to Saint-Petersburg surged 12 times this year
12:13 Charleston Harbor becomes the deepest harbor on the U.S. East Coast at 52 feet
11:58 Dynamar forecasts that perishable export volumes to fall slightly in 2022
11:31 Viking Line chooses Finnish flag for Viking XPRS
11:13 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard to launch two passenger catamarans of Project 04580, Kotlin, in spring 2023
11:08 WinGD wins engine diagnostics orders as ship owners look to reduce OPEX
10:35 EU sanctions on Russia cost Cyprus 20 pct of oil tanker fleet - Xinhua
10:15 Semakovskoye gas field enters operation on Yamal
09:24 CMA CGM to acquire flagship terminals in the Port of New York and New Jersey
09:21 Ship of Project NE-020.2 Anatoly Cherneyev registered with Korsakov (Sakhalin) as its homeport

2022 December 6

18:36 SCZONE receives an economic delegation from the European Union
18:06 Puerto Aguadulce handles largest-capacity vessel to dock in Colombia
17:57 RF Ministry of Transport addressed with a proposal to reduce fuel expenses of fishing ships operating in remote areas
17:46 Port of Belledune signs MOU with Port of Hamburg
17:26 Trafigura signs USD3 billion loan agreement guaranteed by the Federal Republic of Germany to secure gas supply
17:06 IHC Dredging signs contract with Cochin Shipyard for design & hardware package of locally built TSHD for DCI
16:44 Performance Shipping announces delivery of the Aframax tanker
16:43 Tallink Grupp’s new ferry MyStar to be delivered to the company on 7 December
16:23 North Star raises £140m investment to build next wave of renewables fleet
15:57 Navigation of non-ice-class ships to be allowed at Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Ust-Luga, Vyborg and Vysotsk
15:56 DP World and Americold sign a partnership agreement
15:13 FCT handled second vessel of new regular direct container service between Saint-Petersburg and China
14:34 Large-scale ammonia cracker to enable 1 million tons of hydrogen imports via port of Rotterdam
14:26 Over a hundred of icebreaker assistance operations held in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland this winter navigation season
14:05 CyberLogitec completed successful implementation of OPUS Terminal at Qinzhou Automated Container Terminal of Beibu Gulf Port Group in China
13:24 CMES inks LoI for construction of up to six dual-fuel methanol-powered car carriers
13:02 Saipem acquires the Santorini drillship
12:30 South Korean shipyards rank 2nd in new global orders in November - Yonhap
12:01 General strike expected to cost Hyundai Heavy Industries KRW9bn per day - BusinessKorea
11:39 Order portfolio under phase 2 of investment quotas programme exceeds 70 fishing ships including up to 35 crab catchers
11:35 Consortium seeks first proposals for carbon capture shipping project - Reuters
10:11 Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers - Reuters
09:14 Russian Railways increases shipments of imported containers on gondola cars from Primorye Territory in Russia’s Far East
09:13 DNV says more than 200 LNG-powered ships ordered this year - LNG Prime

2022 December 5

18:27 ABP completes its annual Humber Oil Spill Incident Management Exercise
18:07 DNV enlarges its offerings portfolio to support businesses with EU Green Deal requirements
18:00 Oboronlogistics reports stable growth of ferry traffic in November 2022
17:44 Adani Ports and SEZ wins bid to buy Karaikal port - The Hindu Businessline
17:26 PD Ports welcomes first vessel on new short sea service from Iberia
17:04 Icebreaker assistance season begins in the port of Azov on December 7
16:57 Port of Rotterdam Authority and GoodShipping launch ‘Switch to Zero’ campaign to reduce shipping industry carbon emissions
16:17 Rosmorport to sign agreement with Gazpromneft Marine Bunker for supply of 10,000 tonnes of LNG to bunker ships in Ust-Luga
15:46 "Zykh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard completes the overhaul of the dry-cargo ship for ASCO
14:59 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 commenced operation in the Kara Sea