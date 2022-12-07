2022 December 7 14:45

LR certifies DriX uncrewed surface vessel

LR has awarded its first certification for an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) to the DriX maritime drone, developed by Exail, according to LR's release.

The DriX system design was reviewed against the Lloyd’s Register Code for Unmanned Marine Systems. The new certification attests that the surface drone meets critical safety requirements to be operated at sea.

It included a detailed system level analysis, construction survey, as well as sea trials. The review covered essential design area such as structural integrity, stability, as well as command and control in the context of remotely supervised autonomy.

The certification is another milestone for the DriX USV and its operators and marks a major step forward in the transition of the maritime industry towards the adoption of new autonomous technologies.